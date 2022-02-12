Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $274,000 Investment in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $950.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.