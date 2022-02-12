Trexquant Investment LP Sells 32,446 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,446 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 463,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 46,664 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

