Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.78

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.78 and last traded at C$19.76, with a volume of 105759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.5899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,088.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

