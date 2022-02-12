Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.78

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.78 and last traded at C$19.76, with a volume of 105759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.52.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.93.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66.
In other news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,088.
About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
