Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Down 96.9% in January

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TCFF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Trillion Energy International has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

Get Trillion Energy International alerts:

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trillion Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillion Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.