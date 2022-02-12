Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $90.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trimble traded as low as $65.94 and last traded at $66.55, with a volume of 146684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,151,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 75,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

