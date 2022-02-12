Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BOXE stock opened at GBX 1.26 ($0.02) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.34. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.46 ($0.02).
