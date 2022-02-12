Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

TGI stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Triumph Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Triumph Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Triumph Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

