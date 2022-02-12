trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $3.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get trivago alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in trivago by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. 2,481,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,679. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $933.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.