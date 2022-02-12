Truist Financial Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $128.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZBH. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

