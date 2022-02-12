TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.72

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 17029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,591,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,556,000 after acquiring an additional 302,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,923,000 after buying an additional 235,633 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,734,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after buying an additional 1,284,743 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

