TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of TTMI stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.
