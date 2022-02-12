TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

