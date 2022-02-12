Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Up 26,875.0% in January

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 26,875.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

A number of research firms have commented on TUWOY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.25.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

