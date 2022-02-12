Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $320.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $283.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.64.

TWLO opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.73. Twilio has a 1-year low of $172.61 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

