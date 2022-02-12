Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.260-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.91 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $393.64.

NYSE TWLO opened at $190.88 on Friday. Twilio has a one year low of $172.61 and a one year high of $457.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twilio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.20% of Twilio worth $4,327,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

