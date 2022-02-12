Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,495,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,123,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

