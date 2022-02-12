Typhoon Network Market Cap Hits $203,998.89 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 41% lower against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $203,998.89 and approximately $1,335.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.18 or 0.06902722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,368.36 or 0.99910712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006358 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

