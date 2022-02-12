Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White Sells 50,305 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TSN opened at $97.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.76 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

