Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White Sells 50,305 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TSN opened at $97.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.76 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
