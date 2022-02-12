Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.03.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

