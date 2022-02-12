Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Udemy traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 1314232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

