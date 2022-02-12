Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UDMY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94. Udemy has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,541,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,088,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,621,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,355,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

