Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $66.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15.

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $24,580,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 571.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 448,604 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 66.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 502,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,985,000 after purchasing an additional 201,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 110.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197,767 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

