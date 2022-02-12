United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.86.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $203.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,577 shares of company stock worth $10,314,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.