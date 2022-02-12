Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Universal Logistics has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 51,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $485.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 215.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.