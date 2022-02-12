Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Shares Down 5.7%

Universal Music Group N.V. (OTC:UMGNF) shares were down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 6,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 13,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMGNF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Universal Music Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($34.25) to €30.00 ($34.48) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.21.

