Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UPWK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $3,191,839.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,875 shares of company stock worth $5,176,238 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 23.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 22.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

