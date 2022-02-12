Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $26.10. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Upwork shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 45,281 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPWK. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $147,777.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,238. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1,442.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 89,731 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.