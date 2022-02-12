US Bancorp DE Acquires 244 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 119.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $56.12 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.