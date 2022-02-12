US Bancorp DE Acquires 244 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 119.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $56.12 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.