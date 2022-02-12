US Bancorp DE Acquires Shares of 5,000 Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 247.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ SELF opened at $6.01 on Friday. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 5.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

