US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,590 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 170,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $7.17.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

