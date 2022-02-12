Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $20.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.59.

NYSE VALE opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

