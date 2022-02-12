Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $20.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.59.
NYSE VALE opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
