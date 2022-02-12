Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$35.43 and last traded at C$35.55. Approximately 347,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 291,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.97.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.19.

