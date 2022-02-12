Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $71.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.964 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

