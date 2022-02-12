Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126,004 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.