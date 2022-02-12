Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow Sells 3,084 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $12,397.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Mathew Rekow sold 3,878 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $20,708.52.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,769,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 411,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 264,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

