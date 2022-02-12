Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Update

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 1,060.5% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VTAQ opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.