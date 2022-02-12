Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Down 67.8% in January

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the January 15th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,085,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNOF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $12.54 on Friday. Verano has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

