Veritable L.P. Boosts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $165,098,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,652,000 after buying an additional 2,620,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:IR opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

