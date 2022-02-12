Veritable L.P. Buys 1,718 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,850,000 after acquiring an additional 627,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,604,000 after acquiring an additional 588,022 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,363. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $75.36 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 18.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

