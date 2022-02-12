Veritable L.P. Buys 907 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $272,224,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.