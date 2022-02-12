Veritable L.P. Increases Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $304.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average is $176.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total value of $1,817,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,211 shares of company stock worth $9,593,467. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.