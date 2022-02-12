Veritable L.P. Raises Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,424,000 after buying an additional 173,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,630,000 after buying an additional 109,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,442,000 after buying an additional 90,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after buying an additional 732,830 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.45 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

