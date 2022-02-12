Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Veritone by 104,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

