Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Veritone has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veritone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Veritone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 28.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veritone by 11.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

