Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vertex Energy worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after buying an additional 1,297,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $4.86 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $307.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTNR. Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Vertex Energy Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

