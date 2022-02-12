Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of VERU opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,578,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 380,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.