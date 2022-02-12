Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VERU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veru presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

VERU stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $508.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Veru in the second quarter worth approximately $7,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 111.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 380,746 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 159.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 26.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth $141,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

