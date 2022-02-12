ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,322,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $407,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 12.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 13.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 394,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

VIAC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

