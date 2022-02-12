Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in January

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS VCCTF opened at $15.95 on Friday. Victoria has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

