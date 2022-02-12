Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Victory Capital by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

VCTR stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.