Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

VTXPF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,800 ($37.86) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.34) to GBX 2,150 ($29.07) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,663.67.

OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Victrex has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

